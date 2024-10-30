Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 3,822,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,882,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
Surface Transforms Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.48.
About Surface Transforms
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
