Sunburst Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after purchasing an additional 109,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 2,685,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

