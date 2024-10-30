Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 269.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.77.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,723. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

