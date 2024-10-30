Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.82.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$78.75. 442,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,737. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$62.75 and a 1-year high of C$79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a current ratio of 65.29 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.30.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. In other news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$150,590.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$35,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.