sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market capitalization of $86.14 million and $52.89 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sudeng has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sudeng

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00870697 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $51,635,098.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

