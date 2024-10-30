Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.000-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Shares of SYK traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.25. 2,173,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $258.33 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.10 and a 200-day moving average of $343.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

