Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $88,600.39

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $88,600.39 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.89 or 0.03732851 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00036395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

