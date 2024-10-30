Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.