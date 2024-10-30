Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,086 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

