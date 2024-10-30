Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

