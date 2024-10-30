Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.71% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJUN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 777.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,843 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 28.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 123.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of DJUN opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

