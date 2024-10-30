Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 48,399 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.