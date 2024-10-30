Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

IVLU stock opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

