Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 0.8% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

