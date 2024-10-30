Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 116 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 106,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

