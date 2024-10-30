Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

