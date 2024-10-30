Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 30th (BAH, BEKE, BERY, BOOT, CALM, CIVB, CTO, CWH, DQ, ES)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, October 30th:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $167.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

