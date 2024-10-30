Stifel Canada Issues Negative Outlook for TSE:BYD Earnings

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$288.17.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$215.45 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$198.61 and a 52-week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$215.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$235.85.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

