SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 7,168 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after purchasing an additional 211,614 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 142,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.3 %

LRCX stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 3,296,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254,219. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

