SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 2,149 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,475. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.36 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

