SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 2.67% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 24,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

