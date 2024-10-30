SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 15,065 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.81. 12,079,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,327,398. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.