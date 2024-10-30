STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.
STAR Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of SFIGA stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. STAR Financial Group has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70.
About STAR Financial Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than STAR Financial Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 ETFs With Low Fees and Market-Beating Returns
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Inflation Threats Make Yield Curve ETFs a Top Trade
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Double-Digit Gains Ahead? Top 2 Stocks Positioned to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for STAR Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAR Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.