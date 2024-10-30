StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SARO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

StandardAero Stock Down 1.7 %

SARO opened at $29.20 on Monday. StandardAero has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,900,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $65,958,552.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,447,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,946,098.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

