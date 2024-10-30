SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Update

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 782,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SRIVARU Price Performance
Shares of SRIVARU stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,277. SRIVARU has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About SRIVARU
