SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Golden State Equity Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

