SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $256.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

