SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.90. 948,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $327.84 and a 1-year high of $433.20.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

