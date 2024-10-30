Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Southern Missouri Bancorp traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 10941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.
Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Missouri Bancorp
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.