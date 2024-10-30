Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Southern Missouri Bancorp traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 10941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,851,715.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

