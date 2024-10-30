Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 139,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 114,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

