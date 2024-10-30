SOLVE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,968.15 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $54,968.15 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000357 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

