Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £37,517.50 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £37,517.50 ($48,654.52).

Solid State Stock Up 9.8 %

SOLI traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.06). 166,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.69. The company has a market cap of £134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.67 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Solid State

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

