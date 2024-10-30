Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £37,517.50 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Thomas Richards sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £37,517.50 ($48,654.52).
Solid State Stock Up 9.8 %
SOLI traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.06). 166,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.69. The company has a market cap of £134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.67 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 308 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
