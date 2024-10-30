SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.67 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SolarWinds Price Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

