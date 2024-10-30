SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 67,576,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,763,930. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

