Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,102,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 37,644,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Stock Performance

SMORF stock remained flat at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. Smoore International has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.22.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

