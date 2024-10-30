Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,102,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 37,644,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Smoore International Stock Performance
SMORF stock remained flat at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. Smoore International has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.22.
Smoore International Company Profile
