SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SJW Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.68-2.78 EPS.

SJW Group stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

