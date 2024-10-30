SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

SJW Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SJW traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. 203,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,105. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 93.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in SJW Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SJW Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

