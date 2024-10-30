Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 12658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 105.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2,078.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.