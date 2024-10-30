Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
About Silver Bull Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Bull Resources
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.