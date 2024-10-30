Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,120. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

