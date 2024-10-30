Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHPH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 627,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,053. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.94. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.95.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.