Short Interest in Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Expands By 25.0%

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.49. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

Get Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.0087 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.