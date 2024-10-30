Short Interest in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) Drops By 17.2%

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UIVM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

