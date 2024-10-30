Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Rises By 28.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

