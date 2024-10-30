Short Interest in Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Decreases By 15.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,565.5 days.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.26.
About Transcontinental
