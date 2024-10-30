Short Interest in Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Decreases By 15.9%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 609,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,565.5 days.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.