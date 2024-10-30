Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Decreases By 15.9%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

TSBK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.78. 6,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.