Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Drops By 17.9%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay F. Pumroy sold 2,995 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $96,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,237,868.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,041.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the second quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern States Bancshares by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSBK shares. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Southern States Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

See Also

