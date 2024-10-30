Short Interest in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Grows By 17.4%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKYE

Insider Buying and Selling at Skye Bioscience

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skye Bioscience

In other news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,949.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,638.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $437,949.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skye Bioscience Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SKYE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 112,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,235. Skye Bioscience has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skye Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skye Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.