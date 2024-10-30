Short Interest in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSW) Declines By 16.2%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2024

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSSWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

STSSW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

