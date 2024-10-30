Short Interest in SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Expands By 60.7%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,300 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 594.7 days.

OTCMKTS SBHGF traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. 42 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. SBI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SBI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

