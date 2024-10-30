Short Interest in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Rises By 23.1%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ryvyl

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ryvyl by 752.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVYL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ryvyl has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.32.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.32. Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 235.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

